Tipton Jr., Robert L., - 78, of Galloway, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 at home. Bob was born in Virginia. He served in the Army National Guard. In 1971, he moved to Old Bridge, New Jersey, where he worked for Hudson News. Bob worked for Gentilini Ford for 20 years before retiring in 2007. Bob enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins and he always took pride in his tomato garden and his yard. He loved building fires in the fireplace for his wife and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley (nee Farmer); his daughter, Heather Williams (Rich); and his grandchildren, Ava and Colyn Williams. To honor Bob's wishes there will be no service. We are sure he is in heaven having a jack on the rocks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
