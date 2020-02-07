Tirotta, Frances, - 102, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Sunday, February, 2, 2029 at home with family at her side. Born in Sicily, Italy on 08/31/1917, she has been a local resident for 68 years with her husband, Pasquale Tirotta (deceased). Prior to retirement, Frances and her husband were co-owners of Gerlando's Italian American Restaurant on Olde NJ Av in Anglesea. Frances is survived by her daughter, Roseann Kaplan (Eliot), her son, Jerry Tirotta (Mary), grandchildren, Melanie Kaplan Jacobs (Mike,) Jason Kaplan (Mary,) Kristin Tirotta, Kevin Tirotta (Dakota), and Katie Tirotta, great-granddaughters, Gianna and Riley Jacobs, niece, Rosalie and nephew Joe (Elena), and several cousins. Mass of the Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Av, Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 AM to 19:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Stjude.org would be appreciated. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

