Titus,, George T., - 77, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020. He worked at the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, where he retired in 1999. He was an avid fisherman his whole life and enjoyed the winters he spent in Florida with his camping friends. George is survived by his daughter Susan Giberson (Jeff), his son George (Lori) and his grandchildren, Katlyn, Hunter and Cole. Services will be at the convenience of the family. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

