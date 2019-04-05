Toadvine, Walter Leroy, - 86, of Salisbury, NC formally of Somers Point, NJ, departed this earthy life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at home with his wife by his side. He was born August 3, 1932, to Dorothy Stanford Toadvine and Curtis Toadvine in Philadelphia, PA. Walter was educated in the Philadelphia school system. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War for 2 years. Walter was a longtime member of the Local Union 1976. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Rose Tucker, Alice Griffin and Dorothy Farmer. He leaves to cherish fond memories: His loving wife Beverly Massey Toadvine, one Daughter, Janet Silvers of Pleasantville, NJ. Three Stepsons, Warren Massey (Frances), Salisbury, NC, Shawn Chance (Kim), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Anthony Chance, (Lakesha) Salisbury, NC. A Granddaughter they raised, Sa-dia Chance, of New York City. He is also survived by Fifthteen other Grandchildren, a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. In-Laws: Shirley Massey, Mother-in Law, Brother-in-law Ronnie Martin (Jeanette), Sisters-in- Laws, Linda Roberts (Nathan) and Robyn Gibbs. Viewing will be held on Saturday April 9, 2019. Visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 followed by the service at Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Salisbury, NC. The service of committal will be held at the Philadelphia National Cemetery. Haines St. and Limekiln Pike Philadelphia, PA. 19138 (Date to be announced).
