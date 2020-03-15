Tobias, Kenneth, - 59, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Ken was born on December 21, 1960 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Oakcrest High School and ACIT Carpentry program in 1978. Ken then joined the US Air Force for 4 years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Local #623 for 34 years before he retired. After retirement, he became a carpentry instructor at ACIT for the past 4 years. He leaves behind his loving wife Nancy and son Andy. Also survived by his parents Donald and Barbara Tobias, his brother Randy, and his brother in-laws John and Bill Groen. He is predeceased by his brother Todd, his mother and father in-law Shirley and Philip Groen and brother-in-law Philip Jr. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm, with reflections at 3pm at Boakes Funeral Home 6050 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
