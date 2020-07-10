Tobin, Jerome (Jerry), - 90, of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. He worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a wonderful life celebrating special occasions and holidays with friends and family. Jerry traveled the world and made lifelong memories. He was the life of the party and to know him was to love him! He loved and was loved by his friends/coffee crew at Penn Center House. So many friends can cherish their memories of this kind and caring man who loved nothing more than to spend time with them. Jerry is survived by his daughter Andrea, his "my Kathy" Kathy Kepley, grandson, Matthew Trivelis, son-in-law, Nick Trivelis, nephew, Neil Tobin (Marianne), and best friend, Rocky Branca. He was predeceased by his daughter, Robin Trivelis, and his brother, Marvin Tobin. His family is so appreciative to his caregivers at Complete Care Nursing Home and Serenity Hospice for their wonderful care and the comfort they provided for him. Services are private at the request of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
