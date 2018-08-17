Tochterman, Fred, - 72, of Brigantine, entered into rest on Monday August 13, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bensalem, PA he was the son of the late Fred Palmer Tochterman and Alice Mae (Miller) Weis of Longwood, FL. He was the loving devoted husband of Susanne (Rice) Tochterman to whom he was married to for 51 years. Fred was a graduate of Bensalem High School class of 1963. From there he attended Temple University for two years before transferring to the University of Georgia, graduating in 1967. Fred worked for the Wyomissing Corporation from 1967 to 1973. He then went to work for Lehigh Press, Inc from 1973 to 2004 retiring as a sales executive. While working for Lehigh Press he received the Golden Eagle Award, which has only been awarded to five people in the company's 75 year history. Fred was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity, Pi Sigma Epsilon, Book Manufacturers Institute and multiple publishing organizations, Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Brigantine Republican Club and the Sons of the American Legion. Fred was an avid reader, wine collector, a huge college football fan, especially the Georgia Bulldogs and loved the beach, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed cruising and traveling all over the world with his wife, politics and volunteering within the Brigantine community. Fred will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Susanne Tochterman, sons; Robert (Nancy Yeung) Tochterman, Scott (Yvonne) Tochterman, grandchildren; Palmer, Beatrice, Drew, Jenna, brother; Frank (Sally) Tochterman and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fred's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday August 20, 2018 at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203 at 11:30am with Pastor Frank Tochterman officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00am until time of service. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Fred please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates- Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
