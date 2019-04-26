Toewe, William (Bill) J., - 62, of North Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Formerly of Hilltown, PA and raised in Huntington Valley, Bill has been an area resident for 4 years. Before retiring to N Cape May, he was a metal import manager at Metalimphy Alloys Corp in Colmar, PA, then worked as a school bus driver for Lower Cape May Regional School District. Bill was an avid woodworker, enjoyed fishing and boating, metal detecting on the beaches, and attended Lighthouse Church in CMCH. We will remember Bill's hearty laugh, big personality and his great sense of humor. He was predeceased by parents, Charles and Elizabeth Toewe, and sister Eleanor Toewe. Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, MaryBeth (nee Maucher), daughter Katie Neitz (Sam), grandson Allen Neitz, and siblings Fred Toewe (Jeanne), BJ Toewe (John Goodyear), Kendall Toewe, and Mary Lou Boardman (Dave). A service will be held on Friday, May 3th at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA, 19053. 10:00am Visitation / 11:00am Service in the main chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Angels in Motion www.aimangelsinmotion.org/donate or mail to 9883 Cowden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19115. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
