Tofani , Mauro David, - of Pleasantville, passed away on August 25th after a brave battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Mauro was born on 7-11-64 to Ornella and Paolino Tofani in Rome, Italy. Pursuing the American Dream the family migrated to Philadelphia.He relished the AC casino scene in the 90's choosing to make So. Jersey his home. Though his life was cut short, he traveled the world, enjoyed bowling, golf, softball and basketball. Mauro lived to see his family happy. He is pre deceased by his father. Survived by daughter, Amanda, mother Ornella, brother Marco and loving wife Ashley Richmond (in laws Rich, Maureen, Marissa, Rebecca and Richie) His dear friend Lou was a friend to the end. Visitation Thursday August 30, 10 AM St James RC Church Atlantic Ave Ventnor.Mass at 11 AM Donations to SJ Cancer Fund PO Box 1084 Brigantine NJ 08203
