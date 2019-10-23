Toland, John J., Jr., - 72, passed away on October 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, John and his family moved to Margate early in his life, and he lived there for the remainder of his life. John attended Atlantic City High School before enlisting in the Army during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with V for Valor for his heroism, but he was modest in talking about his time in Vietnam because of those who were lost. He later became a lifelong member and the commander of the Margate VFW. John was a skilled sheet metal mechanic, employed by John Sykes, Co. and later owning his own business before retiring. He referred to his apprentices as his "other sons" and had close friendships through his work in the trades. His craftsmanship was respected, and he was known for his work on historical architecture. During the time his sons were growing up, and after, John enjoyed coaching for the Ventnor Pirates. His friendship with fellow coaches, players' families, and players continued through the years, and he loved having former players call him "Coach." John also had many friends at the Margate Log Cabin, where he was a member for many years. Two of John's passions were fishing and crabbing, and he spent many happy hours with his fishing buddies, some still here, some who have gone on before him. John also loved traveling with his wife after his retirement cruising the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and his favorite destination, Hawaii. He enjoyed meeting people on his trips and was always planning the next adventure. John is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 49 years, his sons John III (Alexandra) and Kirk. He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in May. He is also survived by his brothers Michael (Janet) and Joseph (Diane) and his sister-in-law Ruth Loffredi, as well as his dear nieces, their husbands and children, and a nephew. John was predeceased by his parents Anna and John Toland, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite animal shelter, rescue, or animal welfare organization would be appreciated. John loved a good time and oldies music, so casual dress and funny stories are welcome. A viewing will be held at 11 am to 12 noon, followed by services on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home 1707 New Road Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
