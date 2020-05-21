Tolbert, Arthur, - 67, of Atlantic City, was born June 8, 1952 to Lonzie Sr. and Reverend Lee Nora Tolbert, Arthur made his Heavenly transition May 12, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications at Shore Memorial Hospital. Arthur was educated in Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated Atlantic City High School with the Class of 1970. In high school, he found his passion in cross country, track and field. He was an outstanding athlete and lettered in cross country and track and field. After graduation, he received a full scholarship to Mount St. Mary's College. Arthur, affectionally known as "Trotter", because he could pace himself against his running competitors, was a very competitive athlete, always strived to give his very best after college he inspired his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews to follow in his footsteps that he and his older brother Junior started which became a family tradition . Arthur enjoyed playing: basketball, chess, baseball, music drums and doing crossword puzzles. In his youth, he was a member of the New York Avenue Church of God he was a faithful usher and member of the church basketball team he loved to sing on the choir. Arthur was employed by: Bally's, Playboy, Caesars Hotel & Casinos as a blackjack & craps dealer in the 1980's & 90's. After retiring from the casino industry, he was employed by the Atlantic Housing Authority. He leaves to cherish his memories: parents; siblings: Steven (Lourdes), Timothy,Kenneth, Anthony, JoySheree and Lonzie Tolbert, III, Sheila Harvey (Michael) and Shelby White (Chris); special childhood friends -- Donny Craig , Kevin Miles, William Nelson, Darnell Corbitt; his Bungalow Park neighbors; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services were Friday, May 15, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Home with his interment in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
