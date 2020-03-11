TOLBERT, JOEY BRUCE, - 52, of Linwood, returned to our Creator, on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 in Somers Point, NJ. "Jameel", as he was lovingly known, was born on September 17th, 1967 to the late Mr. Frank Mill and Mrs. Leatha Mae Tolbert in Atlantic City, NJ. Everyone knew him as a very humble, giving and generous person, who had a very light heart. Jameel was a Cook at Eastern Pines Nursing Home of Atlantic City, NJ. In his private time, you could frequently find him listening to Jazz concerts at the waterfront with his siblings, listening to old school music or watching ESPN. He was a sports fanatic, especially Basketball. He was not a fan of being cold. He loved all of his family and his religion. Jameel was a proud member of Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City, NJ. His greatest love, were his children. He is predeceased by both of his parents; two Brothers, Derek & Earl; and Sister, Denise. Jameel leaves behind to cherish his amazing memories: his loving Son, Jameel, Jr. & loving Daughter, Zakirah - both of Pleasantville, NJ; four caring Brothers, Gary, Michael, Malik, and Craig; his six caring Sisters, Patricia (Louis), Tammy, Vicky, Sheila, Cynthia, Josette; his Best and longtime Friend, Eric Mack and a host of other loving relatives and many friends. Jameel, will be dearly missed. Janazah Funeral Services will be held on Thursday ~ March 12th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
