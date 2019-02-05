TOLBERT, LEATHA MAE (WORSLEY) , - 83, of Atlantic City, peacefully recieved her wings from God on January 29, 2019 surrounded by family & friends. Mrs. Tolbert (mommy) or Grandma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and especially a friend to anyone she met. Born and raised in Robersonville North Carolina with 6 siblings. She relocated to Newark Nj and then to Atlantic City where she retired as the longest employee of Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City NJ where she Recieved several company, Local, and state recognitions for her hard work and dedication. She loved reading from her large collection of novels, taking long walks, and refused to ever drive. She devoted her life to her family & church. The mother of (14) children Earl, Pat, Neise, Lavarn, Gary, Tammy, Vicky, Sheila, Micheal, Cynthia, Joey, Lamont, Craig(Radi), Dereck, and her heart the youngest Josette Tolbert (38) Grandchildren Jajuan, Tiara, Fatima, Bruce, Keith, Tashirah Latoya, Alicia, Wesley, Zahir, Qasheemah Tyreek, Tyrone, Tyrell, Qashine, Aaron, Javon, Lamar, Kareemah, Kaleemah, Malik, Samid, Little Radi, Isiah, Rionna, Ali, candy, Vaughn, Tashira, Shambria, Jameel, Amira, Ayanna, Fanta, Faisha, Elijah, Dontray, Zakirah, and many, many great grand children, that she loved dearly. She'll be accompanied in heaven by her Late Husband Frank Tolbert, her sisters at heart, and her beautiful kids Earl, Denise Warren, and Dereck Tolbert. As a family your love leaves a heartache no one can heal, and a memory no one can steal. From God we all come, to God we all return. We all love you! The viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 11am at Mikal's Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.