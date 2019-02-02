Tolbert (Worsley), Leatha Mae, - 83, of Atlantic City, passed away on January 29, 2019. Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, 30 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Atlantic City. Leatha is survived by her 6 siblings, 11 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
