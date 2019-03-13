Toliver, Anest, - 99, of Galloway Township, NJ passed away March 11, 2019. She was born Greenboro, SC to the late Henry and Ada Mae Wakefield and later worked for Feit Franklin in Woodbine, NJ. She is a long time member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville, NJ. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. and service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
