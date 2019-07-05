Tomasella, Phyllis N. (nee Sanfilippo), - 92, of Hammonton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at AtlantiCare in Galloway Twp. She was born and raised in Hammonton and was a 1944 graduate of Hammonton High School. She worked as a Bell Telephone operator and then became co-owner, along with her husband Joseph, of Tomasella's Fire Equipment Co. Inc. Phyllis was dedicated to volunteering for the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and even continued to walk in the Procession up until the age of 90. She enjoyed attending Elvis impersonator shows featuring Doug Church and Mark Reno. She is best known as "Mom Mom Phyl" or "Mrs. T" and will always be remembered as the fiery redhead who was full of life and energy. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Tomasella, parents Biagio and Mary Sanfilippo, brother Lawrence Sanfilippo and sister Angelina Macrie. Loved ones who will miss her until they meet again are her beloved son Joseph B. and his wife Pamela of Manahawkin; her dear brother Emanuel "Sonny" and his wife Carol of Elm; her cherished grandchildren Sarah Thiewes, Michelle Silipino and her husband Andrew, Ashley Modugno and her husband Perry, Kimberly Tomasella and Hope Tomasella; her precious great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Thiewes, Aria Modugno, Shay Tomasella, Adeline and Gabriella Silipino; as well as her much loved extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday eve 6:00-9:00 pm and Monday 9:30-10:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Donations may be made to Hammonton Vol. Fire Co. #1 PO Box 838 Hammonton, NJ 08037. Please share condolences: marinellafuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.