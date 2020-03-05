Tomasello, Anthony J., Sr., - 74, of Galloway Township, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Hammonton NJ to parents Antonio and Jenny (Mino) Tomasello. He resided in May Landing in 1960 and graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1964. He was married to Kathleen (Kelly) Tomasello. He is predeceased by Antonio and Jenny (Mino) Tomasello, Uncles Anthony Mino and A.J. Mino, Brother-in-law Paul Iuliucci. Survived by Sister Mary Ann (Tomasello) Iuliucci, Son Anthony Tomasello Jr, Daughter In law, Marguerite (Emmons) Tomasello, Daughter, Gina (Tomasello) Morris, Niece Michelle Iuliucci, Granddaughters, Madison Tomasello, Sarah Tomasello, Sydni Morris, Nephew, Dylan Souder, Niece Paige Souder. Anthony was the owner/operator of T and T RV Transport and loved working in the industry. His passion for racing, classic cars and his family, truly inspired him every day. The Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm at Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cologne Animal Hospital 727 White Horse Pike, Cologne, NJ 08213. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
