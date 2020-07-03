Tomasello, Anthony W., - 98, of Hammonton, went peacefully on July 2, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Anthony was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society since 1975. Growing up he worked on the family farm. Throughout the years Anthony worked for Alliance Clay and Glen - Gery Brick Company, DiMeglio Trucking, and the Hammonton School District. Anthony enjoyed bowling, ice-skating, vacationing, and going to the casinos. After retiring he enjoyed visiting with relatives in Hammonton. Anthony will be remembered most as a devoted husband and family man. Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Margaret (nee Doran) Tomasello, and his parents, Jerome and Anna (nee Cascarino) Tomasello. He is survived by his sons, Anthony (Diane) and Kenneth (Liz), granddaughters, Kelly Celona (Jay), and Lisa Maitag, great-grandchildren, Mandy, Carly, Emily and Wyatt, his sister, Mary Ann Houschild and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Carmel Society, PO Box 182, Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
