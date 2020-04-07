Tomasello, Carol, - 65, of Mays Landing, Carol Tomasello, 65, a lifelong resident of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Jersey City, NJ the daughter of Vincent and Carolyn (Morris) Cantillon. Carol taught in the Hamilton Township school system for 30 years; first at the Shaner School and later at Hess School where she taught in the Health Science field for many years, retiring in 2019. Family was central to her life, especially going to her grandchildren's sporting, musical and theatrical events. She especially enjoyed her annual outing to select a Christmas tree with her family. In warmer weather she could be found at the beach, truly her favorite place to relax, surrounded by grandchildren, family and friends. Carol was a fierce competitor on the basketball court and was inducted into the Oakcrest High School Wall of Fame for her contributions to athletics throughout her life. Survivors include her longtime companion; Catherine Wilson of Boston, MA, daughter; Stephanie Hager (Timothy) of Hammonton, NJ, sons; Bubba Tomasello (Desiree) of Marietta, OH and Bryan Tomasello of Atlantic City, NJ, Mother; Carolyn Grieve of Whiting, NJ, grandchildren; Emily and Caitlyn Hager of Hammonton, NJ and Johnny and Leann Tomasello of Marietta, OH. She was preceded in death by her father; former Superintendent of Schools for Atlantic County, Vincent Cantillon. Carol always had a ready smile and could light up a room with her infectious laugh and vivid blue eyes. She was an integral part of the Hess School family; colleagues and friends often remarked that she never said an unkind word about anyone. Carol was a "Gigi" to all children, not just those in her own family. She changed the lives of many students for the better and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
