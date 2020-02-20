TOMASINI, WILLIAM "Billy", - 70, of Atlantic City, left us peacefully following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family, to be with the Lord. Billy was born and raised in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident. He was a gambling enthusiast with a passion for all sports. Billy is predeceased by his parents; Dante and Eda Tomasini; his brother Robert; and sister Linda. He is survived by his children; Jennifer of Fairfax, Va, Bret (Nicca) of Henderson, CO, Brad of Somers Point, NJ, and Danielle of West Palm Beach, FL; his five grandchildren -Matthew, Christopher, Nico, Kira and Presley. Billy is also survived by his brother Vincent and his wife Susan of Marlton, NJ, and niece Kirstyn and nephew Marc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for William "Billy" Tomasini 1:30PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Visitation will be from 12:30PM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Billy's memory to: St. Michaels Church, c/o St. Monica Parish 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
