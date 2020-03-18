Tomczyk, Matthew, - 44, of Shohola, PA, passed away March 13, 2020, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after a long hard battle with pneumonia caused by the flu. He was born and raised in Little Egg Harbor, NJ until he met the love of his life and moved to Shohola. He worked as an environmental well driller and was an avid outdoorsman, but he was happiest just spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife Christine, son Zachary, daughter Hannah, stepchildren Halie and Mason, parents Stan and Nancy, brother Brian (Wendy), sisters Kari Hamlin and Brooke Misak, grandmother Joan Farewell, aunt Janet Peacock (Elan Cherney), and several loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandparents Stanley and Adele Tomczyk, Jesse Farewell, and aunt Virginia Reese. Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Tomczyk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Gov. Murphy orders indefinite shutdown of Atlantic City casinos to reduce spread of COVID-19
-
Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns
-
Gov. Murphy orders all schools closed by Wednesday
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
New Jersey COVID-19 count up to 69; no plans to close casinos
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.