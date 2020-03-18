Tomczyk, Matthew, - 44, of Shohola, PA, passed away March 13, 2020, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after a long hard battle with pneumonia caused by the flu. He was born and raised in Little Egg Harbor, NJ until he met the love of his life and moved to Shohola. He worked as an environmental well driller and was an avid outdoorsman, but he was happiest just spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife Christine, son Zachary, daughter Hannah, stepchildren Halie and Mason, parents Stan and Nancy, brother Brian (Wendy), sisters Kari Hamlin and Brooke Misak, grandmother Joan Farewell, aunt Janet Peacock (Elan Cherney), and several loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandparents Stanley and Adele Tomczyk, Jesse Farewell, and aunt Virginia Reese. Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Tomczyk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries