Tomlin, Donna, - 57, of Leesburg, NJ died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Born in Sea Isle, NJ she was the daughter of the late Dorothy J. Simpson May. Donna was formerly of Woodbine and resided in Leesburg the past 21 years. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. Donna enjoyed camping, she was an animal advocate and enjoyed taking care of her animals. Surviving are her beloved husband Bill Tomlin, her mother and father in law Anna May and Preston Hoffman, sister at hearts Barbara and JR Poirier, cousin Susan (Doug) Jones and their children, Uncle Edward McVaugh. She was predeceased by her Aunt Barbara McVaugh. Funeral services will be held at the Dorchester United Methodist Church 453 Main St. Dorchester, NJ on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360 or People for Animals 1200 N. Delsea Drive Clayton, NJ 08312. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
Main Street
Dorchester, NJ 08316
12:00PM-12:50PM
Main Street
Dorchester, NJ 08316
