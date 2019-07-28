Tomlin, Dorothy R., - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Oscar and Nellie Edwards Hamann, she was a lifetime resident here. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Dot is survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett; her son Louis Tomlin; her five brothers; and four sisters. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Goshen Methodist Cemetery, 321 Route 47, Goshen. Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1 4th Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to the ARC of Cape May County, PO Box 255, South Dennis, NJ 08245. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

