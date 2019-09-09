Tomlin, Priscilla H., - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Wildwood to the late Frank R. and Edna Hess Bell and raised in Green Creek, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of the Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to her winter trips to Florida. She enjoyed watching football and baseball. Mrs. Tomlin is survived by her husband of 64 years, Philip Tomlin; her children, Deborah Bianchino, Philip (Kim) Tomlin, Jr., and Karen (John) Reardon; her sister, Loretta Schellinger; her seven grandchildren; her six great grandchildren and one on the way; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her special son-in-law, Louis Bianchino; her brother, Frank Bell; and her sisters, Clara Caprioni and Millicent Morris. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Green Creek Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Church, 386 Route 47 South, Green Creek, NJ 08219. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

