Tomlinson, Francis D., Sr., - 81, of North Wildwood, NJ and Singer Island FL, passed away March 26, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Denny honorably served in the US Navy, where he was a boxer and worked for the North Wildwood Police Department. He retired with 25 years of service in the New Jersey Public Defenders Office. Denny was an extraordinary man who was extremely devoted to his family. He had a passion for his church, the horses, and his Elks Lodge. Den was kind, loving. self-less, to everyone he met. His friends and family adored his fun-loving spirit and his zest for life. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he has touched. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Denny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betsy Tomlinson. His daughter, Robin Mecke (Steve) and sons Denny Sr (Patti), Jeffrey (Amy), Mike (Luanne), his grandchildren, Jaryd, Jillian, Patrick, Tyler, Amber, Corey, Taylor, Hunter, Jessica, Avery and Stephen, and his great-grandson, Maverick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in North Wildwood NJ in lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Wildwood Methodist Church or Elks Lodge #1896
