Tompkins, Marjorie, - 88, A full and meaningful life, well led and full of love freely given to others, ended suddenly March 18th 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Maurice Ford Townsend and Dorcas Hall Townsend, she is survived by brother Donald Hall Townsend and family (Lilian, Bruce, Gordon, and Cindy); children John Kirby Tompkins IV, Alan Fenton Tompkins, Timothy Miner Tompkins and grandchildren Kyle Chris and Shayne. She was predeceased by husband John Kirby Tompkins III and daughter Elise Tompkins Partridge. Educated at Lower Merion High School and Mount Holyoke College, she lived in Wynnewood and Wayne Pennsylvania before moving to Cape May NJ several years ago. As an employee of private schools, colleges and universities (Episcopal Academy, Bryn Mawr, the University of Pennsylvania) and the family businesses (Fenton Label Company and Tolas Corporation), as a volunteer (Saint Christopher Hospital for Children, Church of the Redeemer, PFLAG, the Nature Center of Cape May, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and TOPS, and as a homemaker and mother she gave to all her unique touch of class, her positive attitude and the empathy and compassion of a saint -- always trying her best to help others. She also learned to help herself through personal growth and lifetime learning, setting a wonderful example for those whose lives she touched. Marjorie was particularly grateful for her friends at TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) for the meaningful support and social interaction in recent years. Arrangements were private; a commemorative event will be held at a future date, to be determined. Marjorie requested that people who wish to make a memorial donation make it to the donor's charity of choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
