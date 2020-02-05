Toner, Catherine (Kate), - 98, of Ventnor, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Kate was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Ventnor, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank of 53 years, by her parents Andrew and Mary Gallagher, brothers Bud, Bernard, John, and Matthew Gallagher, sisters, Mary Gallagher, Theresa Carnesale, Helen Boyle, son, Frank and daughter in law Maryanne Toner and son Joseph Toner. She leaves behind her children, Michael Toner (Ellen) of Egg Harbor Twp., John Toner (Brenda) of Round Rock, TX, and Lori Toner of Naples, FL, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two sisters in law, Olive and Kathleen Gallagher, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Kate was an active realtor for many years, owning Toner and Toner Realty in Margate, NJ. She enjoyed walking on the boardwalk, reading and socializing with friends. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Parish for years. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Parish - St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society in Kate's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Manor for their compassionate care of Kate for the past 14 years. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
