Toole, Katie Nicole, - 35, of Somerdale, on April 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kathleen "Momma Dukes" and the late Frank Toole. Granddaughter of Patricia "Nana" Lilly. Loving niece of Robert and Penny Alexander and Patrick O'Toole. Cousin and best friend of Alicia Caffie, cousins Dylan and Chase Alexander. Loved also by Aunt Rita Githens-Sinon, Aunt Donna Hughes, Jimmy Potts, and Sean Dunleavy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Friday 10am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, Inc. 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 12pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.