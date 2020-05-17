Topiol, Florence Carmen , - 86, of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 25, 1933. Florence had a long successful career and was a pioneer in computer technology from the early 1960's until her retirement in 1998. Travel was a passion, and Florence and her late husband Jack enjoyed many destinations both within the US and Europe. Florence's immediate and extended families were a source of great joy and pride, as were her many lifelong friends, and she instilled the values of strong family ties in her children and grandchildren. She and Jack were gracious hosts and happiest when loved ones were visiting. Florence was a remarkable person in many ways and will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, love, and grace. Florence is survived by her daughters Cindy Sidrane (Tom), Lyn Kissinger (Rob), Beth Topiol, and Sara Holland (Rich West), as well as her devoted sister and best friend Marion Reed. Florence is also survived by her granddaughter Caitlyn Allen (Michael) and grandsons Matthew Sidrane (Jenny), Jeffrey Hall, Isaac Holland, Asher Holland, and great granddaughters Evelyn Sidrane and Abigail Sidrane. Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, her parents Bill and Florence Carmen, and her sisters Mae Jordan, Laura King, and Catherine Smith. Florence will be sorely missed by her many Carmen and Topiol nieces and nephews as well as her friends. She loved them all. Florence was a generous giver to non-profits. In lieu of flowers, please give to Save the Children (savethechildren.org). A life celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
