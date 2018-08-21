Torres, Angel, - 55, of Winslow, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees. Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico he was a resident of Winslow most of his life. Angel had worked for Egg Harbor Boat Company and Whitehall Laboratories. He enjoyed fishing, craft building, carpentry, the beach, camping, sitting by the campfire, and the outdoors. He was predeceased by his parents Pablo and Providencia Torres, his brothers Jose and Carlos Torres, and his sister in law Lillian Torres. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Manuel Torres, Herminio Torres (Vilma), Julio Torres (Carmen), Maria Aponte (Angel), Paul Torres (Lydia), Robert Torres (Lucy), Gladys Reyes (Ramon), and Carmen Torres (Pete), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
