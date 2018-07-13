Torres , Edwin "ET", - of Atlantic City, was born September 3, 1951 in Puerto Rico to Ana and Isaias. He passed on July 9, 2018. After living in New York, Edwin relocated to Atlantic City, NJ, where he made his home until his passing. He worked for Tropicana Hotel Casino for many years He is survived by two daughters; Ann, Galloway, NJ, Tammy, Newark, NJ and Edwin Jr., Philadelphia, Pa. Sisters Elisa, Alicia, Milly, Lilly, Brenda and Edith Brothers; Edgar, Freddy and Jesus. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren. Friends and family. Memorial Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home
