Torres, Jose P., - 51, of Buena, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Torres will be remembered for his giving nature and incredible work ethic by friends, family, and the strangers he helped all throughout his life. Mr. Torres worked for nearly 30 years at Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. A handsome man, Mr. Torres was a male model in his early life appearing in fashion shows and print ads within the region. He had a vibrant, energetic personality and an inability to rest. When he wasn't working, he was helping neighbors, cleaning and doing yard work and running his own small business ventures. On occasion, he slept. A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buena and was also closely connected with Monsignor Burton at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland. In his youth, he was a member of St. Anthony Claret Church in Lakewood, NJ. He loved the Lord and encouraged others to pray the rosary. His most favorite thing in the world to do was visit his parents in Puerto Rico. He made several trips each year. While there, he ate his mother's delicious cooking and did yard work for them. He was predeceased by two children, Victoria and Michael Torres. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (McMaster); his parents, Julio and Gloria Torres, of Salinas, PR; two brothers: Julito, of Salinas, PR and Juan and his wife, Terra (Miller), of Piscataway, NJ; nieces, Isabella and Sophia; his fur babies, Muffin and Merlin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday evening 11/7/19 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 9 PM. An additional visitation & service will be in Puerto Rico with burial to be in the Salinas Municipal Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter or Buena EMS through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/jose-torres. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
