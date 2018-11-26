Torres, Maximino, - 87, of Hammonton, and previously of New York City, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 in Egg Harbor Care Center. Born in San German, Puerto Rico he resided in South Jersey for 45 years with his wife Lucy, who predeceased him in death in 2011. Max worked for Lenox China in the shipping department for 25 years. He also worked at Applebee's in Hammonton. He was a member of the Rosedale Baptist Church. He is bereaved by his sons, Robert Carrero of Mays Landing and Gilberto T. Arroyo of New York City and many other family members and friends. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 11:30am in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Those who wish to attend are welcome to do so. Flowers are welcomed. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton.
