Torrissi (nee Mazzei), Maralyn (Molly) G., - 92, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. She was born in Springfield, MA and moved to Nesco at a very young age. She was a resident of Hammonton most of her life. Molly was a homemaker and a former member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens and Hammonton Chapter of Deborah Foundation. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Torrissi Sr., her sister, Alene Lopane, and her brothers Erwin and Garland E. Mazzei. Molly is survived by her three children, sons Michael E. Torrissi (Laurie) and Frank J. Torrissi Jr. (Betty Jo) of Hammonton, daughter Patricia (Torrissi) Pagonis (Elia) of Henderson, NV; seven grandchildren, Michael E.Torrissi Jr, Carianne Torrissi, Frank J. Torrissi III, Sarah and Molly Izatt, Dean and Zoe Pagonis and two great grandchildren, Sophia Torrissi and Sophie Pagonis. A viewing will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 from 7:00pm 9:00pm and Saturday from 9:30am-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel (St. Joseph Church) Third & French Sts, Hammonton. Burial will follow in Batsto Pleasant Mills Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com)
