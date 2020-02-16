Tortello, Dennis, - 60, of Egg Harbor City, passed away with his loving family by his side on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Meadowview Nursing Home. He was born to the late Nicholas Tortello Sr. and Marie (Dutch) Tortello in Somers Point, NJ on May 16, 1959. Dennis graduated Oakcrest High School in 1977 and from Richard Stockton college with a BS in Mathematics in 1981. He was an Actuarial Systems Specialist with Genworth and previously, worked with ING, Voya Financial, and GE Financial Assurance. Dennis was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies. He loved playing golf and employed his knowledge of mathematics in a practical manner at casinos around the country. Dennis is survived by his brother, Nicholas Tortello (Jean Frederic Douroux); his aunts, Ruth Hand and Nancy Barbetto; his uncle, Oscar Dutch (June); and many loving cousins. A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

