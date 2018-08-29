Tortu, Bessie, - 91, of Vineland, left this world on August 27, 2018 with her beloved family by her side. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 9:45am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
