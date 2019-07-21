Tostevin, Mary Beth, - 65, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday, July 19. Mary Beth was employed for 25 years by the Lower Township Elementary Schools as a teacher's aide for the special needs program. She was a former member of St. Ann Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish and attended St. John Neumann Parish and especially St. Raymond Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary Beth is preceded in death by her parents Edward Neill and Christine Vecere Neill, her sister Grace Neill and brother-in-law Nick Sandone. Left to cherish Mary Beth's memory are her sons, Guy E. (Annika) Tostevin and Joshua (Jennifer) Tostevin, her two sisters, Tina (Bill) Morris and Linda Sandone, five grandchildren and her boy-friend Len Koscianski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 26 at 11am at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, St. Ann's, Church, 2910 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass from 10am to 11am. Interment will be private. Contributions in Mary Beth's memory can be made to: 21down.org (PO Box 205, Northfield, NJ 08225) or faces4autism.org (2900 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234). Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
