Tosti, Thomas Joseph, - 27, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Son of Anna and Thomas (dec'd) Tosti. Tom was a graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College and was in the process of completing his BA in Fish and Wildlife Management while working part time at Villa Raffaella Assisted Living. Tom was an avid fisherman who enjoyed nothing more that to spend the day out on the water. It had been his hope to use his education to protect and conserve natural resources and wildlife. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Maple Ave, Linwood NJ. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy, 915 S. Main St. Pleasantville NJ 08232 or Rustic Ruhl Animal Rescue, 176 Asbury Rd. Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
