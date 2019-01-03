TOSTO , Stefani Anne (nee Wisniewski), - 65, of North Cape May passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. Lifelong resident of Cape May County and retired Cape May County Corrections Officer. Beloved wife and best friend of Gordon W. Tosto. Doting mother of David P. Tosto, Steven G. (Jeni) Tosto and Wesley A. (Chrissy) Tosto. Adoring Mom-Mom of Seaera Dorri-Anne, David Murray, Wesley Michael, Gabriel Nicholas, Liliana Marie and Madeline Estelle Tosto. Predeceased by her mother, Sally Lou Ludlam Jaggard; father, Theodore "Ted" Wisniewski; brothers, James McCorkel and George McCorkel. Stefani's funeral services will be held on Monday (Jan. 7th) at 10:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 9:30am until 10:30am. Interment will follow in the Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

