Totten, Brian Stanley, - 67, of Scott City, MO; and formerly of Trenton, New Jersey passed away on January 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 22, 1952, in Trenton, New Jersey; son of Stanley and Eleanor Brown Totten. He and Sandy Arnold were united in marriage on December 3, 2007. Brain worked for Oyster Creek Nuclear Power Plant as a Nuclear Engineer. He is survived by his wife Sandy; children Joshua Wilson, Sarah Gooden of Ohio; Christian Totten, Gary Charleton, Mason Charleton, Bridgett Mauro, Augusta Bennett, and Jeff all of New Jersey; Gabrielle Berdugo and Gabriella Berdugo of Missouri and five grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents. Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill, Missouri was in charge of arrangements.

