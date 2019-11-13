Toulson, Thomas Osborne, - 95, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on 11/9/2019, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his home in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Thomas Osborne Toulson was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Voresse Toulson on August 27, 1924. Our Father graduated from Atlantic City High School and played Basketball for a League called the Big Y that was formulated through the YMCA in Atlantic City New Jersey. Our Father loved the ocean and was a proficient swimmer. He later joined the Navy and served for four years; after severing his time in the Navy he worked for South Jersey Gas Company for more than 45 years until he retired. In 1952, our father met the love of his life Gloria Williams out of Charleston, South Carolina. They married on February 21, 1955. Our Father was a great provider, there was nothing that we ever went without. He was a gentle and kind man who was always willing to give and help, even the strangers from the street. Our father loved the lord and was a long-time member of Price Memorial church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Gloria, his daughters Deborah Toulson-Siryon (Ambulai). Gloria Toulson-Rambough(Blair), Kimberly Toulson (Marco), Tabatha Toulson (Howard), Marie Bruce Toulson (Russell deceased), and one son Troy Toulson. Grandchildren, Little Russell (Hakim), LaToya (Devin), Ronald (Azim) Ramone (Lawrence), Richard (Wadud), Kaleef, Jameel Kareem, Al-Tariq, Faheemah, Zakkiyah Khalil, Mark, Tashaima, Isaiah, Madinah, and Jamil. He is survived by 41 great grands and 10 great-great grands. He is also survived by a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and other loving family members. He is predeceased by four grandchildren, Charlies (Charlie Rock), Niriaan, Dawud (Wu) and Amirah. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at The All Wars Memorial Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9 AM until 11 AM. Burial: Private Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994. All condolences may be sent to serenityfuneral17@gmail.com
