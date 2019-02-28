Townsend, Celestine "Tina", - 81, of Sicklerville, NJ went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born in New York, New York to the late Harold and Evelyn (Walker) Edwards and was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Townsend, Sr. Celestine's precious memories will be cherished by her survivors: daughters, Linda Townsend, Atlantic City, NJ; Donna Townsend, Sicklerville, NJ; grandchildren, Mark, Dashone, Shanay, Shamia, DaJuan, Nafis, Shamikah, Marques, Malcolm Townsend, Antoinette Bishop, Jelani Byrd and Dasha Brown; thirty three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Barbara Camper and Beverly Harris; special nieces, Yvonne, Darlene, Celestine, Cheri Harris-Cornell; nephew; Troy Harris; daughter-in-law, Lavohn Townsend and Patricia Higgs and many more loving nieces, nephews and a village of friends who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Harris and her two sons; Richard A. Townsend, Jr., aka Harith Salaam, Barry Townsend, and David Townsend. A celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
