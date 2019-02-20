TOWNSEND, RICHARD A., Sr., - 81 years old, of Sicklerville, Winslow Township, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday ~ February 12th, 2019 in Voorhees Township, NJ. Richard was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ on November 19th, 1937 to the late William R. Townsend and the late Jeanette P. Townsend Glenn (nee Rice). As a youth, Richard attended the Atlantic City public school system and Vo-Tech. He was always very intelligent. "Pop-Pop", as he was known to his Grandchildren, was a smooth and easygoing kind of guy, who went to work, then came home and relaxed. He loved listening to Jazz, relaxing, chilling, and was laid back in every way. This is because Richard was a hard-working man with a great work ethic, who worked hard all of his entire life. As a youth, he was a Caddy at the Seaview golf course and the Linwood- Atlantic City Country Club. This in turn, led to a great enjoyment of golf as an adult. Then, being gifted, extremely smart and driven, he became a Data Processor at Merrill Corporation & IBM, in New York. Additionally, he was a Business Owner and an Entrepreneur who ran "Townsend's Moving and Delivery". He was a very loving man, a very supportive person, a family provider till the end, and The Best Father in the Whole Wide World! He was his Daughter Linda's "Ride-or-Die" and she, was his. He was a Great Man, Great Father, Great Brother, Great GrandFather, and Great Uncle who was beloved by all his Nieces. He was predeceased by: his Parents; his Brother, Donald M. Townsend; his three Sons, Barry Townsend, Richard A. Townsend, Jr. aka Harith Salaam, and David M. Townsend. Richard leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memories: his beloved wife, Celestine Townsend of Sicklerville, NJ; his two loving Daughters, Linda M. Townsend of Atlantic City, NJ and Donna Townsend of Sicklerville, NJ; his two caring sisters, Barbara A. Townsend-Camper of Atlantic City, NJ, Jacqueline Dorner of Marlton, NJ, and his two Brothers, Samuel Glenn, Jr. of Newport New, VA and Earl Brotten of Denver CO; his two Daughter-in-Laws, Pat Higgs and LaVohn Townsend; his three 3 special Nieces, Monica Camper-Webb, Michele Camper, and Sheri Camper-Williams, his 27 Grandchildren (especially Jelani Byrd, Antoinette Bishop, Abdur Abdullah, Little Kareem, Dasha Brown, & Da'Juan (Marseille), Nafis, Shamikah, Shanay, Shamia, Dashone, Mark, Marcus and Malcolm Townsend); 33 Great-Grandchildren, as well as a host of other loving relatives and many friends. Richard A. Townsend, Sr., will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday ~ February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church located at 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
