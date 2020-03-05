Townsend, Robert Knight "Robby T", Jr., - 62, of Rutland, VT died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Robby was born July 30, 1957, and grew up in Absecon, NJ where he attended H. Ashton Marsh and Pleasantville High School. Robby worked at the Lido restaurant in Atlantic City and Miller Auto Parts before moving to VT in 1986. In VT he worked maintenance for the Pico Ski Resort and was known as the "go to" guy for many years before forming his own company, A.T.F.A.B, "Any Thing for a Buck" doing maintenance for his neighbors on Pico Mountain, and painting. Most recently he worked for Two Shea's and Little Harry's in Rutland. He considered his Rutland friends his family and enjoyed being with them. He was predeceased by his father, Robert "Chalky" Townsend, Sr., sister Linda Townsend-Somers, and his brothers-in-law Bob Somers and Chuck Auge. He is survived and greatly missed, by his mother and his sisters Janice Stumpf (Gary) of Pittsfield, VT, Holly Coombs (Susan) of Canterbury, CT, Jennifer Auge of Sweetwater, NJ, and 9 loving nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews. Robby was a talented, self-taught musician playing the guitar and keyboard as well as an incredible sketch artist. He enjoyed skiing and riding his scooter, and was a knowledgeable mechanic and a creative handyman. He was witty, funny, and very intelligent. There will be two services: Saturday, March 7 - Aldous Funeral Home Rutland, VT at 1 pm, and Saturday, March 14 - The United Methodist Church at Absecon, NJ Visitation 10-11 am, Service 11 am. This service will remember both Linda and Robby Townsend. In lieu of flowers have a shot and a beer and toast his gentle soul.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Townsend, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
