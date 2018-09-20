Townsend-Somers, Linda, - 64, of Burnsville NC, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Born In Somers Point, NJ and raised in Absecon, NJ, she has been a local resident of Burnsville, NC for the past 30 years. Linda was a guardian-ad-litem for the state of North Carolina, advocating for youth in foster care. She was well loved at the Burnsville McDonalds where she has been employed for over 10 years. She is pre-deceased by her husband Robert Somers, her father Chalky Townsend, and her brother-in-law Chuck Auge. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, V. Mae Townsend, daughter Casandra Townsend, three sisters Janice Stumpf (Gary), Holly Coombs (Sue), Jennifer Auge (Chuck - {d}), and a brother, Robert Townsend along with 4 nieces, 4 nephews, a great niece and 2 great nephews. Linda's ceremony will be private on Thursday. Condolences to Cassie Townsend P.O. Box 1205 Burnsville, NC 28714. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.rescufoundation.org
