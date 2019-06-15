Tozer, Emma O., - 90, Passed away on June 8th, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL Dec. 21st, 1928. Emma moved to New Gretna, NJ almost 60 years ago and worked locally for many years, most notably remembered as head cook at Bass River Elem Sch. and also Eddies Market as a cashier. Predeceased by Son Kenneth (Tiger) Christensen and Grandson Dylan Percy. Emma is survived by Son Scott Tozer (Cheryl) and Daughter Sandra Tozer ( Wilson Crespo) as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat. June 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Pauls United Methodist Church 5630 Rt. 9 New Gretna, NJ 08224 Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any Veterans Charity or Animal rescue of your liking.
