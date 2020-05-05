Tozour, William H., Jr., - 91, of Avalon, passed peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born March 5, 1929, in Magnolia, NJ to William H. Tozour and Dorothy (Gruber) Tozour, the family moved to Avalon in the late 30's. After graduating from Middle Township High School he worked for a local builder, George Gilbert, before starting his own business. Bill made many significant contributions that resulted in the Avalon of today. An oral history of Bill Tozour's life in Avalon from the early 30's can be found on the Avalon History Center's website, www.avalonfreelibrary.org/ahc. Along with his business partner, David J. Kerr, and their spouses, he founded Avalon Real Estate Agency and Tozour Kerr Custom Builders and oversaw the construction of nearly 1000 homes in Avalon and the surrounding area. With an additional partner, Tito Macchia, they developed Avalon Lagoons, commonly known today as "the fingers" section of Avalon. Other partnerships included Coastal Consultants Insurance, TK Sand & Gravel, Jersey Cape Racquet Club, and several development companies. He served as a Director of First National Bank of Stone Harbor, First Jersey National Bank/South and National Westminster Bank, NJ. For 70 years he was a member of the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief for 1960 & 1961. He was devoted to providing the children of Avalon and Cape May County a better education. He served as President of the Avalon Board of Education from 1960-1976 and was the impetus for the construction of a new elementary school to replace the 2-room schoolhouse on 26th Street. From 1971-1996 he was a member of the Cape May County Technical High School Board of Education, serving as President at different times. He was part of the team that transformed the school into a full time high school. He was honored when one of the new high school's buildings was named the Tozour Building. Bill also served on the Board of Trustees of the Woodbine Developmental Center. His love of hunting and fishing provided cherished lifelong friendships and a legacy to pass on to his children and grandchildren. Starting with drumfish season and continuing into bluefish season the Eight T's could be found in the Delaware Bay and off the coast of Avalon. He was on the committee that established the Avalon Sport Fishing Center and enjoyed sharing stories with its 6 am coffee group. He was a member of the Louis Reuter Deer Club and for many years owned a beautiful pond in Middle Township. He enjoyed inviting family and friends to join him on the Eight T's or at the pond. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Avalon and Tozour Kerr Custom Builders built the current church building and several additions. He was a Master Mason and a member of Cannon Lodge 104 since 1953. He also belonged to the Square Club of Avalon. His greatest joys came from his very large family and his most cherished title was "PopPop". He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Dorothy J. (Conover) Tozour, his six children, William H. Tozour, III, Lewis (Linda) Tozour, D. Lynn Schwartz, Steven Tozour, Diane (Michael) Henry, and George (Susan) Tozour. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren (and spouses), 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 step-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy (Jason) Potter and his niece, Martha (Charles) Richardson and their daughters. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Jack Schwartz. Burial was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to celebrate Bill's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202; Friends of the Avalon Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 361, Avalon, NJ 08202; Avalon Rescue Squad, Box 233, Avalon, NJ 08202; Jack Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.radzieta.com.
