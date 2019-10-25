Tozzi, Joseph P., - 78, of Margate, born in Philadelphia on December 21, 1940, died on October 22, 2019 at the Atlantic City Medical Center in Pomona. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Susan (Dellaporte). Raised in Atlantic City, he worked from the time he was a young boy delivering newspapers, working at Panarelle's Bakery, and doing any odd jobs he could to make a buck. A former employee and manager at Atlantic City's famed White House, he later moved Downbeach to Margate where he became the owner of Dino's Subs and Pizza which he operated for over thirty years. During those "Dino" years, he "raised" many young people whom he coached and groomed, helping to shape their lives and futures. Entrepreneur and businessman extraordinaire, he loved Margate, and in 2000 he was honored as Citizen of the Year through Lions International. He single-handedly reorganized the Margate Business Association making it a viable organization, serving as its president for several years. In 1998, he was the primary founder of the Margate Fall Funfest which continues as an annual community event. His purpose in creating the event was to infuse a spirit and sense of community for the city. His civic-minded interest led to numerous board appointments, including Caring, the Margate City Beautification Board, and the transition of Dante Hall as part of Atlantic City's historic revitalization. He was a benefactor who touched hundreds of lives throughout his life, including the lives of indigent children whom he sponsored through the Children's International Program, maintaining contact until those children grew to adulthood. A simple man who knew the value of hard work and self-discipline, he was a giver, not a taker. He was Uncle Joe and Santa Claus to a myriad of people. He had an amazing memory and could look at a former Dino's customer and recall exactly what type of sandwich that person usually ordered! Mr. Tozzi made a last request: "I want to thank the thousands of Dino's customers who patronized me over the years." He will be deeply missed by his loving children, James (Sharon) and Peter Joseph; sisters Patricia Quigley and Sandra Tozzi (Steve); nephews Robert Bucknam (Kathy), Kenneth Bucknam (Janice), John Bucknam (Susie), Joseph Bucknam, and Stephen Yanni; niece, Lucille Hoffmann (Tim);cousin, Mary Stellini; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and, special friends, Tim and Tara Wainwright and Daniel and Maria Walters. A viewing will be held from 10 to 12 P.M. on Monday, October 28th, followed by a service at 12 noon at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home located at 1707 New Road, Linwood. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Saint Vincent de Paul Society C/O Holy Trinity Parish, 11 North Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402-1537. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
