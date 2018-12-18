Tracey, James, - 75, of Linwood, peacefully at his home and was 75 years old. Born in Philadelphia to Rita (Braca) and Harry W. Tracey, he was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Sea Isle City, New Jersey and attended Wildwood Catholic High School, Lasalle University (BA), and Drexel University (MBA). Jim was a practicing CPA for 47 years. He began his career at Lybrand Ross Brothers and Montgomery and was a founding partner of three firms: Tracey and Heun CPAs, Tracey and Tracey CPAs, and Tracey Wealth Management. He was a licensed financial advisor and enjoyed studying the market. Jim was always looking for new entrepreneurial opportunities even from a young age, ranging from small businesses to commercial real estate. He and his wife and children have owned and operated a successful candy store in Sea Isle City, N.J. for 36 years. Jim also served on the Linwood School Board and on the board of Burdette Tomlin (Cape Regional) Hospital. Above all, James was a family man, who was loved and respected by both friends and family. James loved the ocean, sailing, skiing with his family, reading, vacationing in Naples, Florida and spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Bender), of 52 years; two sisters, Bernadette Zollo of Ocean City and Penelope Yorke of Claremont; and two brothers, Terrence of Sea Isle City and Michael of Egg Harbor Twp. In addition, Jim is survived by five children: Tia Tracey (Sean), Lisa Jones (Vernon), James D. Tracey (Laura), Michelle Pesda (Bill), and Pamela Tracey DiBartolo (Adam); and six grandchildren: Kayla Jones, Alex Jones, Zach Jones, Max Tracey Waters, Leonarda Pesda and Sophia DiBartolo. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows in Linwood, NJon Thursday December 20 at 11:00 am preceded by a viewing at 10:00 am . A viewing will also be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield on Wednesday, December 19 from 6:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Jim's memory to The University of Pennsylvania Abramson Center for Hematologic Cancers: https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital: http://giving.mskcc.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
