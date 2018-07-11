Trackman, Phyllis C. (nee: Posner), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Monday, July 9. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Born and raised in Wayne, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Frieda Posner. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband (Les) of 50 years, sons Marty (Brenda) and William, daughter Sharon (Sanford), and 8 grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother Jerome and grandson Michael McKeen. Phyllis graduated from William Patterson College and was a Speech Therapist in the Margate School System for over 25 years before retiring in 1991. After retirement, Phyllis dedicated her time and energy to numerous South Jersey charities and organizations while also finding time to "see the world" with her husband. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and to her many friends whom she also loved dearly. Phyllis was an avid book reader and a lifelong learner. She earned two master's degrees, and was so proud of them that she put them on her license plate, which read "MaMa." A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held, Today, Wednesday, July 11, at 12:00 noon, followed by an open house, Shiva, until 5 pm at the home of her daughter, Sharon Leavy: 10 Catherine Place, Northfield, NJ 08225. Memorial donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to The Alcove Center for Grieving Children & Families in Northfield, www.thealcove.org or the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch, www.cfbnj.org. For condolences to the family, please visit www.rothgoldsteins.com. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
